HEC Infra Projects standalone net profit rises 9350.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of HEC Infra Projects rose 9350.00% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 48.61% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 11.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.17.0911.507.788.433.830.103.780.053.780.04

