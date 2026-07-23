Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the June 2026 quarter

HEG consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 680.79 crore

Net profit of HEG rose 16.71% to Rs 122.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 680.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales680.79612.78 11 OPM %22.1217.25 -PBDT214.67174.35 23 PBT165.08121.33 36 NP122.34104.82 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gala Global Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.49 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emerald Finance standalone net profit rises 31.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Nikki Global Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.22 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Atharv Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Shoppers Stop reports consolidated net loss of Rs 14.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story