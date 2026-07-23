HEG consolidated net profit rises 16.71% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 11.10% to Rs 680.79 croreNet profit of HEG rose 16.71% to Rs 122.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.10% to Rs 680.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 612.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales680.79612.78 11 OPM %22.1217.25 -PBDT214.67174.35 23 PBT165.08121.33 36 NP122.34104.82 17
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