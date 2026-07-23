HEG rallied 8.44% to Rs 649.15 after the company's consolidated net profit climbed 16.71% to Rs 122.34 crore on 11.1% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 680.79 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 28.18% to Rs 134.58 crore during the June quarter compared with the year-ago period.

On the operational front, revenue from the graphite segment, the company's core business, grew 11.27% year-on-year to Rs 677.65 crore in Q1 FY27, accounting for the bulk of total revenue.

while, revenue from the power segment declined 16.93% year-on-year to Rs 3.14 crore during the quarter.