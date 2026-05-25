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HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 10.39% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.51% to Rs 646.22 crore

Net profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 10.39% to Rs 45.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.51% to Rs 646.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 612.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.50% to Rs 133.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 106.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.41% to Rs 2329.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2148.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales646.22612.46 6 2329.592148.88 8 OPM %13.6014.80 -12.3211.14 - PBDT94.0196.80 -3 300.82255.60 18 PBT66.6869.56 -4 191.79145.81 32 NP45.2150.45 -10 133.97106.75 25

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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