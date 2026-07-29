HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit declines 36.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.12% to Rs 628.11 croreNet profit of HeidelbergCement India declined 36.66% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.12% to Rs 628.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 597.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales628.11597.54 5 OPM %10.6414.81 -PBDT69.9591.66 -24 PBT40.9764.59 -37 NP30.5548.23 -37
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