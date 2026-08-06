Helpage Finlease standalone net profit rises 7.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 3.33 croreNet profit of Helpage Finlease rose 7.69% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 3.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.333.10 7 OPM %93.0991.94 -PBDT1.211.10 10 PBT1.161.05 10 NP0.840.78 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content