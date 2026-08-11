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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST
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Sales decline 37.50% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net Loss of Hemisphere Properties India reported to Rs 3.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.150.24 -38 OPM %-1080.00-941.67 -PBDT-3.17-2.60 -22 PBT-3.20-2.64 -21 NP-3.20-2.64 -21

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

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