Heranba Inds surges after unveiling new crop nutrition products

Heranba Industries rallied 4.83% to Rs 201.95 after the company launched a premium portfolio of innovative crop nutrition solutions, Fentaamine and MycoHil, aimed at enhancing farm productivity across India and global markets.

Fentaamine is a next-generation bio stimulant engineered to enhance plant metabolism, improve stress tolerance, and boost crop yield. MycoHil is an advanced biofertilizer designed to improve nutrient absorption, strengthen soil microbiology, and promote sustainable agriculture practices. The products have been developed in collaboration with a leading American multinational company, combining global research expertise with Heranbas robust manufacturing capabilities.

The companys foray into crop nutrition aligns with its Vision 2026 growth strategy. It has set a target to achieve total turnover of Rs 2,500 crore in the current fiscal year. Additionally, Heranba plans to expand its presence to over 80 countries and is looking to establish a subsidiary in Dubai to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East and Africa. The company also aims to leverage its seven manufacturing facilities and scale up its contract manufacturing organization (CMO) operations to enhance capacity utilization and build brand equity.

R. K. Shetty, managing director of Heranba Industries, said, The crop nutrition segment is witnessing a strong CAGR of over 15% globally and in India. Our entry into this space is a natural strategic progression. We are targeting accelerated growth from this segment over the next three years. By integrating global R & D with our manufacturing strengths, we aim to deliver world-class, sustainable solutions to farmers. Heranba Industries is engaged in the manufacture of synthetic pyrethroids and their intermediates. The company has an integrated presence across the agrochemical value chain, spanning technicals to formulations, and focuses on enhancing crop productivity while supporting global food security initiatives.