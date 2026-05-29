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Hercules Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Hercules Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.35% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.88% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.290.16 81 8.916.15 45 OPM %00 -89.7992.03 - PBDT0.030 0 8.035.66 42 PBT0.030 0 8.035.66 42 NP-0.080 0 7.725.58 38

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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