Hercules Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Hercules Investments reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 81.25% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.35% to Rs 7.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.88% to Rs 8.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.