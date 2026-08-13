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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hercules Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hercules Investments reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore

Net profit of Hercules Investments reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.420.17 147 OPM %50.0023.53 -PBDT0.210.04 425 PBT0.210.04 425 NP0.12-0.01 LP

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

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