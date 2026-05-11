Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 1157.56 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 37.28% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 1157.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1048.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.26% to Rs 150.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4525.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4134.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1157.561048.47 10 4525.994134.60 9 OPM %4.517.47 -5.857.84 - PBDT52.9580.70 -34 271.96336.50 -19 PBT31.1962.88 -50 190.98266.95 -28 NP23.9438.17 -37 150.14188.28 -20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 12.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Japanese stocks slip as rising oil prices hurt sentiment

Chinese stocks rally on strong trade data

Arfin India consolidated net profit rises 1186.79% in the March 2026 quarter

Magadh Sugar & Energy standalone net profit declines 32.11% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 11 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story