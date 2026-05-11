Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 37.28% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 1157.56 crore

Net profit of Heritage Foods declined 37.28% to Rs 23.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 38.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 1157.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1048.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.26% to Rs 150.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 188.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.47% to Rs 4525.99 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4134.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.