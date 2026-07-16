Heritage Foods consolidated net profit declines 38.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.71% to Rs 1338.09 croreNet profit of Heritage Foods declined 38.42% to Rs 24.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.71% to Rs 1338.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1136.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1338.091136.76 18 OPM %4.626.38 -PBDT60.0473.64 -18 PBT33.5554.95 -39 NP24.9740.55 -38
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