Heritage Foods inaugurates new ice cream manufacturing facility near Hyderabad

Heritage Foods announced the inauguration of a new greenfield ice cream manufacturing facility at Shamirpet near Hyderabad, Telangana, aimed at strengthening its value-added dairy portfolio.

The facility is equipped with automated production systems and advanced quality control infrastructure to ensure consistent product quality and operational efficiency.

The plant has an installed production capacity of around 24 million litres per annum, with provisions to scale up capacity in line with future demand.

Heritage Foods said its ice cream business currently generates annual revenues of about Rs 100 crore. The new Shamirpet facility is expected to enhance the companys ability to scale operations up to five times over the next seven to eight years.

The company added that the facility will support expansion of its value-added dairy portfolio, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and improve distribution reach across South and Western India, amid rising demand for premium ice cream and packaged dairy products. N Bhuvaneswari, Vice-Chairperson & Managing Director from Heritage Foods, said: "The commissioning of our Shamirpet ice cream manufacturing facility marks an important milestone in Heritage Foods growth journey. As consumer demand for high-quality ice creams continues to expand, this facility will enable us to scale our operations, introduce innovative products, and strengthen our presence in key markets while maintaining the quality and trust associated with the Heritage brand."