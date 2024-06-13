Heritage Foods Ltd Falls 3.58%

Heritage Foods Ltd has added 68.31% over last one month compared to 4.63% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 5.3% rise in the SENSEX

Heritage Foods Ltd lost 3.58% today to trade at Rs 604.05. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index is down 0.28% to quote at 20715.86. The index is up 4.63 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Dabur India Ltd decreased 3.21% and Marico Ltd lost 2.61% on the day. The BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index went up 11.82 % over last one year compared to the 21.75% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Heritage Foods Ltd has added 68.31% over last one month compared to 4.63% gain in BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods index and 5.3% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 727.9 on 10 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 207.2 on 26 Jun 2023.

