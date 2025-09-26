Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Heritage Foods wins Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Heritage Foods has been declared the winner of the 'Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance' for the year 2025 by the Institute of Directors (IOD).

The Awards will be presented at a specially organized 'Golden Peacock Awards Presentation Ceremony & Banquet' on 04 November 2025 at London (UK) during IOD India's 2025 Annual London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

