Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 68.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 68.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 216.18 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 68.06% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 216.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales216.18206.75 5 OPM %69.9169.72 -PBDT34.9922.79 54 PBT29.9618.04 66 NP22.4713.37 68

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bahadur Chand Investments Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 64.52 crore in the June 2026 quarter

TruAlt Bioenergy consolidated net profit rises 1108.25% in the June 2026 quarter

IRB Infrastructure Trust reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

RPG Life Sciences consolidated net profit rises 17.00% in the June 2026 quarter

PTC India Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 70.55% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story