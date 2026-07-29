Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 68.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.56% to Rs 216.18 croreNet profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 68.06% to Rs 22.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.56% to Rs 216.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 206.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales216.18206.75 5 OPM %69.9169.72 -PBDT34.9922.79 54 PBT29.9618.04 66 NP22.4713.37 68
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