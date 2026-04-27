Hero Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 69.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.03% to Rs 213.92 crore

Net profit of Hero Housing Finance rose 69.50% to Rs 28.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 16.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 7.03% to Rs 213.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 199.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.51% to Rs 80.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 51.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.08% to Rs 842.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 731.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.