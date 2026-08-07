Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit declines 17.18% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 34.94% to Rs 13126.35 croreNet profit of Hero MotoCorp declined 17.18% to Rs 1412.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1705.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 34.94% to Rs 13126.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9727.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales13126.359727.75 35 OPM %12.9714.52 -PBDT2140.552331.62 -8 PBT1920.722126.01 -10 NP1412.361705.29 -17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content