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Hero MotoCorp consolidated net profit rises 25.72% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.18% to Rs 12978.28 crore

Net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 25.72% to Rs 1460.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1161.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.18% to Rs 12978.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9969.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 31.14% to Rs 5741.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4378.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.85% to Rs 47411.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 40923.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales12978.289969.81 30 47411.2440923.42 16 OPM %14.4114.45 -14.8614.14 - PBDT2061.021769.05 17 8409.576758.15 24 PBT1840.521564.91 18 7554.585933.56 27 NP1460.001161.33 26 5741.734378.48 31

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First Published: May 06 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

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