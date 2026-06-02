Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 12% YoY to 5,70,068 units in May'26

Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 12% YoY to 5,70,068 units in May'26

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Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST
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Hero MotoCorp reported dispatches of 570,068 units in May 2026, registering a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 507,701 units in May 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 536,784 units, up 9.77% YoY, while exports rose 77.95% YoY to 33,284 units during the month.

Motorcycle sales came in at 503,763 units, rising 6.02% YoY, while scooter sales surged 103.78% YoY to 66,305 units in May 2026.

Hero MotoCorp said demand was driven by its 125cc motorcycle portfolio and premium motorcycles and scooters, all of which posted double-digit growth during the month. The company also launched the updated Super Splendor XTEC 2.0, strengthening its presence in the 125cc segment.

Its electric mobility brand VIDA continued to gain traction, recording 19,052 retail registrations during May, up 166% from the corresponding period last year. During the month, the company also commenced retail operations of the DIRT.E K3 electric scooter in select markets as it seeks to broaden its EV portfolio and expand access to new customer segments.

Hero MotoCorp is the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, with a global footprint spanning 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America. It has collaborations with Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles and strategic investments in Ather Energy and Euler Motors.

The company reported a 29.62% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,401.13 crore on a 28.75% increase in revenue from operations from Rs 12,796.53 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 4,800 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

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