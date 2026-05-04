Hero MotoCorp dispatches jump 85% YoY to 5,66,086 units in April'26

Hero MotoCorp reported dispatches of 5,66,086 units in April 2026, registering an 85.36% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 3,05,406 units in April 2025.

Domestic sales stood at 5,32,433 units, up 84.54% YoY, while exports rose 99.34% YoY to 33,653 units during the month.

Motorcycle sales came in at 5,01,791 units, rising 75.4% YoY, while scooter sales surged 232.84% YoY to 64,295 units in April 2026.

Retail demand remained steady, with VAHAN registrations at 5,52,713 units, reflecting growth of around 8% YoY. The companys ICE segment recorded its highest April dispatch in the post-pandemic period, with volumes rising 83% YoY, driven by broad-based growth across entry, deluxe, premium, and scooter segments.