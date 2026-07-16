Hero MotoCorp enters German market in partnership with KSR Group

Hero MotoCorp announced its official entry into Germany through a distribution partnership with the KSR Group. The Company will introduce its Euro 5+ compliant product portfolio, led by the XPulse 200 4V series.

With this launch, Germany becomes Hero MotoCorp's fifth European market and its 53rd market globally. The Company celebrated its market entry with an exclusive launch event at Motorworld Metzingen, one of Germany's premier automotive destinations. The debut featured a curated urban riding experience, giving guests a firsthand look at the lineup's performance, technology, and rider-focused innovation.

To support this rollout, KSR Group will initially launch Hero MotoCorp product range through a network of more than 28 official sales and service outlets across major German cities, with plans of rapid expansion across the country. In addition, an extensive network of authorized dealers and technical service centers will provide seamless after-sales support with reliable service and commercial assistance. Reinforcing its commitment to German riders, Hero MotoCorp will offer an industry-leading five-year warranty, which includes a three-year standard warranty and an additional 2 years through a special launch offer.