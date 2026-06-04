Hero MotoCorp gains after launching E85-compatible motorcycles

Shares of Hero MotoCorp rose 1.45% to Rs 4912.60 after the company unveiled its first flex-fuel motorcycles, the Splendor+ Flex Fuel and HF Deluxe Flex Fuel.

The launch marks the entry of flex-fuel technology into India's mass-market 100cc motorcycle segment. The motorcycles can run on ethanol-blended fuels ranging from E20 to E85.

Hero MotoCorp said the new models are designed to offer a cleaner mobility option while maintaining affordability and performance. The launch is aligned with India's efforts to reduce dependence on imported crude oil and promote alternative fuels.

The motorcycles were unveiled in New Delhi in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The company plans to introduce the flex-fuel models in Delhi and select regions of Maharashtra in July 2026, followed by a nationwide rollout. The HF Deluxe Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 72,792 (ex-showroom Delhi), while the Splendor+ Flex Fuel is priced at Rs 82,710 (ex-showroom Delhi). Both motorcycles are powered by a 97.2cc engine and feature flex-fuel compatibility from E20 to E85, a digi-analogue instrument cluster, side-stand engine cut-off and tubeless tyres. The models also include revised engine control units and upgraded fuel system components to support higher ethanol blends. Hero MotoCorp said the motorcycles were developed at its Centre for Innovation and Technology in Jaipur and have minimal import content, supporting the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The companys global footprint spans 52 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America with a customer base of over 130 million. The company operates eight manufacturing facilities - six in India and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh - along with two Research and Development centers. The company reported a 29.62% rise in standalone net profit to Rs 1,401.13 crore on a 28.75% increase in revenue from operations from Rs 12,796.53 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25. The company reported dispatches of 570,068 units in May 2026, registering a 12.28% year-on-year (YoY) increase compared with 507,701 units in May 2025.