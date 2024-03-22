Hero MotoCorp launches Vida Advantage

A category first after-sales benefit for VIDA V1 Pro electric scooter

Hero MotoCorp has launched "VIDA Advantage", a category-first proposition by VIDA Powered by Hero, the emerging mobility brand of Hero MotoCorp.

The VIDA Advantage offers an enhanced ownership experience with benefits and services worth Rs. 27,000, valid over a 5-year period. This unique after-sales package will be available to customers of its VIDA V1 Pro electric scooter at no cost till 31 April 2024.

