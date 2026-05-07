Hero MotoCorp Ltd spurts 4.94%, rises for third straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5425.5, up 4.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 20.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5425.5, up 4.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 24442.8. The Sensex is at 78192.1, up 0.3%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 2.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 5.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26823, up 1.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.24 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.19 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5454, up 4.92% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 42.76% in last one year as compared to a 0.7% gain in NIFTY and a 20.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.