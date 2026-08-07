Hero MotoCorp rises after recording 29% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Hero MotoCorp added 1.58% to Rs 5709.85 after the company reported 29% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 1,454 crore on a 36% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 12,999 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The company has sold 16.77 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters sold in Q1 FY27, which is higher by 23% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. The sales volume for the same period last year was 13.67 lakh units.

Revenue from the company's parts, accessories, and merchandising (PAM) business stood at Rs 1,689 crore, thereby recroding a growth of 30% over previous year.

EBITDA improved by 25% YoY at Rs 1,727 crore for Q1 FY27 from Rs 1,382 crore in the same period in the previous year. VIDA, Hero MotoCorps Emerging Mobility Business, continued its strong growth trajectory during Q1 FY27, recording 151% year-on-year growth. The companys global business sustained its strong growth momentum during Q1 FY27, registering an impressive 63% year-on-year growth. The Harley-Davidson Business also delivered exceptional 105% year-on-year growth in Q1 FY27 over the same period last year. The Company continued to strengthen the Harley-Davidson retail ecosystem, expanding the network to 21 full-line dealerships nationwide. T On a consolidated basis, the company has registered 17% fall in net profit to Rs 1,418 crore despite a 35% rise in revenue to Rs 13,126 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The company stated that previous year PAT included a onetime gain of Rs 722 crore on account of dilution of the companys share of investment in associates consequent to public issue and private placement. Harshavardhan Chitale, chief executive officer, Hero MotoCorp, said: "We have commenced FY'27 with strong momentum, delivering broad-based growth across our premium, electric mobility, commuter segments and global business. This performance reflects the strength and diversity of our portfolio, disciplined execution across the organisation, and our relentless focus on delivering superior value to our customers." Hero MotoCorp is the worlds largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters. The companys global footprint spans 52 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, Central and Latin America.