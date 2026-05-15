Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 1138.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.19% to Rs 100.11 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences rose 1138.76% to Rs 15.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.19% to Rs 100.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 81.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 102.40% to Rs 55.64 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.91% to Rs 332.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 311.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.