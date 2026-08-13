Hexagon Nutrition consolidated net profit rises 24.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 43.16% to Rs 104.31 croreNet profit of Hexagon Nutrition rose 24.92% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 43.16% to Rs 104.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 72.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales104.3172.86 43 OPM %11.2513.79 -PBDT12.8410.62 21 PBT10.548.45 25 NP8.076.46 25
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