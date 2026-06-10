The offer received bids for 115.96 crore shares as against 2.16 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Hexagon Nutrition received bids for 1,15,96,13,559 shares as against 2,16,02,008 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 53.68 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 5 June 2026 and it closed on 9 June 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 42 and 45 per share.

The non-institutional investors (NII) category was subscribed 161.49 times, the retail individual investors category was subscribed 26.85 times and the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 19.77 times.

The IPO consisted entirely of an offer for sale of 3,08,59,704 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 138.87 crore by existing shareholders Arun Purushottam Kelkar, Subhash Purushottam Kelkar, Aditya Kelkar and Nutan Subhash Kelkar. The company did not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all the proceeds were received by the selling shareholders in proportion to the shares sold by them.

The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 10,98,83,804 equity shares, representing 89.4% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post-IPO shareholding stood at around 64.29%. Hexagon Nutrition is a nutrition-focused company engaged in the development and manufacturing of micronutrient premixes, wellness and clinical nutrition products, therapeutic formulations, and ready-to-use foods. It caters to both consumer and institutional markets through its branded nutrition products, premix formulations, and nutrition-focused ESG initiatives. The company owns brands such as Pentasure, Obesigo, PediaGold, and Nutrone and also supplies customized vitamin and mineral premixes to leading FMCG companies. It operates manufacturing facilities in India and Uzbekistan, exports products to over 75 countries, and has in-house R&D capabilities to support product development and innovation.