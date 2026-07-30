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Hexaware Technologies consolidated net profit declines 13.16% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 17.93% to Rs 3845.20 crore

Net profit of Hexaware Technologies declined 13.16% to Rs 329.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 379.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.93% to Rs 3845.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3260.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3845.203260.70 18 OPM %15.7412.40 -PBDT522.40543.50 -4 PBT440.70468.30 -6 NP329.90379.90 -13

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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