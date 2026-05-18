HFCL said that it has secured an export order worth $11.07 million (approximately Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary from a renowned international customer.

The company has to complete the supplies by August 2026.

We are pleased to inform all stakeholders that the company has secured an export order worth around $11.07 million (equivalent to about Rs 106.19 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cables, through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from a renowned international customer, the company said in an exchange filing.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).