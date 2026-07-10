HFCL rose 1.01% to Rs 217.30 after it has secured an international order worth approximately $51.98 million (around Rs 495.8 crore) for the supply of optical fiber cable-based data centre connectivity solutions.

The contract has been awarded by an international customer and involves the supply of optical fiber cable-based connectivity solutions tailored to the customer's specifications. The order is scheduled to be executed by December 2026.

The company said the contract has been awarded under general contract conditions and does not involve any related-party transaction. HFCL also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the contract.