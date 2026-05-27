HFCL has received a purchase order worth Rs 135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India, under the Ministry of Railways (RailTel) for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the project Implementation of Secure Operations (OPS) Network for data centers of Indian defence forces.

The Company had earlier undertaken the implementation of the Secure OPS Network for Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel. The Company has successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the Country. The scope of the project included establishment of a secure defence communication network comprising hardware, software, and data centre infrastructure, along with AI-enabled network security, and was executed in accordance with the stipulated contractual requirements and prescribed technical and security specifications.