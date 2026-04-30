HFCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 127.81% to Rs 1824.12 crore

Net profit of HFCL reported to Rs 178.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 127.81% to Rs 1824.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 800.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 75.72% to Rs 311.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 177.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.77% to Rs 4949.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4064.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.