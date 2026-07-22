Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 228.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

HFCL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 228.60 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 119.85% to Rs 1914.98 crore

Net profit of HFCL reported to Rs 228.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 32.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 119.85% to Rs 1914.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 871.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1914.98871.02 120 OPM %21.623.26 -PBDT382.77-12.50 LP PBT331.52-44.70 LP NP228.60-32.24 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Orient Electric standalone net profit rises 79.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.15 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Emami Paper Mills standalone net profit rises 511.89% in the June 2026 quarter

CSB Bank standalone net profit rises 26.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Lords Ishwar Hotels reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story