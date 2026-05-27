HFCL spurts after bagging Rs 135 crore defence network AMC order from RailTel

HFCL jumped 8% to Rs 174.75 after the company announced that it had received a purchase order worth Rs 135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India, a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways.

The order pertains to the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) for the Implementation of secure operations (OPS) network" project for data centres of Indian defence forces.

According to the company, the AMC will be executed over a five-year period ending in January 2031. HFCL also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and that the contract does not constitute a related-party transaction.

HFCL stated that it had previously executed the implementation of the Secure OPS Network project for Indian defence forces under a contract awarded by RailTel. As part of the project, the company successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres across defence establishments nationwide. The original project involved the establishment of a secure defence communication network comprising hardware, software, and data centre infrastructure, along with AI-enabled network security systems. The company said the project was executed in line with prescribed contractual, technical, and security requirements. Following the completion of the warranty period, RailTel has now awarded HFCL the AMC contract to provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring the availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations. The scope of the AMC includes preventive and corrective maintenance, network monitoring, incident management, performance optimisation, and 24x7 technical support services.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC). On a consolidated basis, HFCL reported net profit of Rs 178.50 crore in Q4 March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in Q4 March 2025. Net sales surged 127.81% YoY to Rs 1824.12 crore in Q4 March 2026. RailTel Corporation of India was incorporated in 2000, with the objective of creating nationwide broadband and VPN services, telecom, and multimedia networks to modernize the train control operation and safety system of Indian Railways. The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.7% to Rs 143.52 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 105.78 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 27.6% YoY to Rs 1,668.86 crore in Q4 FY26. The counter rose 0.20% to Rs 325 on the BSE.