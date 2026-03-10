HGS jumps as arm inks UP broadband deal to connect over 2 million homes

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) jumped 12.72% to Rs 391.70 after its broadband subsidiary, OneOTT Intertainment (OIL), signed an MoU with the State Transformation Commission to expand digital connectivity across Uttar Pradesh under Project GANGA.

The initiative aims to connect more than 2 million households over the next 23 years by expanding broadband infrastructure across the state. Under the program, 8,00010,000 local entrepreneurs will be developed as digital service providers (DSPs) at the Nyaya Panchayat level, offering high-speed wired broadband services to homes and enterprises.

The project is also expected to generate over 1 lakh direct and indirect jobs, with a focus on youth participation and women's entrepreneurship.

OIL currently serves over 1 million retail broadband customers across 350+ cities and towns. Combined with HGS and NXTDIGITALs infrastructure, the group connects more than 5 million homes across India, covering 4,500+ pin codes in 1,500 cities, supported by 15,000+ franchise partners and over 2 lakh km of fiber network. Manoj Kumar Singh, CEO, State Transformation Commission, said, Project GANGA is a significant step toward expanding inclusive digital infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative aligns with the Government of Uttar Pradeshs digital vision to improve access to digital education, healthcare, and government services, while enabling MSMEs and enterprises with reliable, high-speed connectivity. By empowering local entrepreneurs, the program will strengthen service delivery and ensure affordable digital access for underserved communities.

Vynsley Fernandes, whole-time director, HGS, and MD & CEO, OIL, said, This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to enabling digital access and economic opportunity at scale. By combining the government's digital vision with OILs execution capabilities, we aim to expand connectivity while creating sustainable livelihoods through entrepreneurship. Project GANGA is structured as a multi-year program focused on entrepreneur onboarding, network deployment, and workforce development. Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS) provides solutions in digital consumer experience (CX), business process management (BPM), and digital media services. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 34.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against a net loss of Rs 8.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Total income increased by 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 1075.42 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2025.