Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.32 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 1500.00% to Rs 0.64 crore

Net Loss of Hi-Klass Trading & Investment reported to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 1500.00% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2215.00% to Rs 4.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.640.04 1500 4.630.20 2215 OPM %-456.25-2050.00 --10.37-315.00 - PBDT-3.00-0.82 -266 -1.04-0.51 -104 PBT-3.01-0.82 -267 -1.05-0.51 -106 NP-2.32-0.73 -218 -1.48-0.42 -252

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Southern Gas standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the March 2026 quarter

Polylink Polymers (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.61 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Asia Pack reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Prime Industries standalone net profit rises 10.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Trans Freight Containers standalone net profit declines 43.40% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story