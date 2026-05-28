Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 0.17% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 733.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.40% to Rs 76.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 4200.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3067.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1480.36733.74 102 4200.073067.64 37 OPM %3.134.76 -4.135.22 - PBDT30.8428.34 9 128.57118.91 8 PBT23.2224.08 -4 101.4797.99 4 NP17.6017.63 0 76.1672.95 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 22.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Themis Medicare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.89 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Accel reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Algoquant Fintech consolidated net profit rises 2654.10% in the March 2026 quarter

Marathon Nextgen Realty consolidated net profit declines 16.14% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story