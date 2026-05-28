Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit declines 0.17% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 crore

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes declined 0.17% to Rs 17.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 101.76% to Rs 1480.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 733.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.40% to Rs 76.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.92% to Rs 4200.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3067.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.