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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / High frequency indicators point towards steady domestic demand in Q1FY27

High frequency indicators point towards steady domestic demand in Q1FY27

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 12:18 PM IST
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Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has stated in its latest monetary policy statement today that the Indian economy has remained resilient amidst persisting global headwinds. High frequency indicators available so far point towards steady domestic demand in Q1:2026-27. Private consumption remained robust. Investment continues to be resilient, as suggested by various indicators related to construction, capital goods and bank credit. External demand also sustained, as healthy expansion in services exports was complemented by a rebound in merchandise exports. The central banks monetary policy committee voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility unchanged at 5.25%.

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 12:18 PM IST

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