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Highness Microelectronics receives Rs 6 crore order for medical displays and equipment

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Last Updated : Sep 26 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Purchase order from Premia Solutionz covers supply of medical displays, equipment accessories and backlight units, with execution scheduled over 16-20 weeks

Highness Microelectronics has received a purchase order worth approximately Rs 6 crore, including taxes and freight. The order was awarded by Premia Solutionz Private Limited for the supply of medical displays, equipment accessories and backlight units.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed within 16 to 20 weeks, according to the company.

Highness Microelectronics is a vertically integrated design-led electronics manufacturing company. It is engaged in the design, development, integration, and manufacturing of digital imaging and display solutions. It caters to defence & aerospace, railways, medical & healthcare, and industrial automation sectors.

In H2 FY26, the company's net profit surged 245.65% YoY to Rs 3.18 crore, while net sales increased 19.32% YoY to Rs 8.77 crore.

Shares of Highness Microelectronics rose 2% to settle at Rs 237.50 on Friday, 25 September 2026.

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First Published: Sep 26 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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