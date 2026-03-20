Highway Infra gains on bagging Rs 15-cr construction order from Sacham Highway Real Estates

Highway Infrastructure rose 1.62% after it has secured a work order worth approximately Rs 14.60 crore from Sacham Highway Real Estates for construction and development work in Indore.

The contract pertains to the development of a residential colony project, Beverly Greens, located at Village Tillore Khurd, Tehsil Bicholi Hapsi (Indore-452001). The scope of work includes construction and infrastructure development for multiple plots within the project.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and will be executed over a period of two years, the company said in a disclosure.

Highway Infrastructure clarified that the transaction falls under related party dealings, as the promoter/promoter group has an interest in the awarding entity. However, the company added that the contract has been executed on an arms length basis and in the ordinary course of business.