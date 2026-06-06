Highway Infra reappoints Arun Kumar Jain as MD, Anoop Agrawal as WTD

Highway Infrastructure approved the reappointment of Arun Kumar Jain as managing director and Anoop Agrawal as whole-time director for a further period of three years with effect from 5 May 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

Arun Kumar Jain, promoter and managing director, has over 31 years of experience in the infrastructure sector and has been instrumental in the company's strategic planning and business operations. Anoop Agrawal, promoter, whole-time director and CFO, has over 22 years of experience in the infrastructure industry and plays a key role in project execution and business development.

Highway Infrastructure is an infrastructure development and management company. The company is engaged in the business of tollway collection, EPC infrastructure, and real estate businesses. The company reported a 25.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 8.82 crore in Q4 FY26, despite a 107.9% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 274.63 crore compared with Q4 FY25.