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Highway Infrastructure bags Rs 220-cr toll collection contract on Gorakhpur Link Expressway

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Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
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Highway Infrastructure has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) for toll collection and allied operations on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

The contract covers the collection of user fees and operation of toll plazas, along with the deployment of four patrol-cum-safety vehicles with the required personnel. It has been awarded for an initial period of two years, with a provision for extension of up to six months at UPEIDA's discretion.

The total contract value for the two-year period is Rs. 220.66 crore. The amount payable for the first year is Rs. 105.08 crore, followed by a 10% escalation in the second year.

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

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