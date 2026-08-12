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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Highway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 85.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Highway Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 85.24% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST
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Sales rise 170.91% to Rs 303.28 crore

Net profit of Highway Infrastructure declined 85.24% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 170.91% to Rs 303.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 111.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales303.28111.95 171 OPM %1.2510.30 -PBDT2.2510.28 -78 PBT1.549.70 -84 NP1.077.25 -85

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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