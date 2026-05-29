Hikal slumped 7.96% to Rs 202.85 after its consolidated net profit tanked 71.33% to Rs 14.39 crore in Q4 F2Y6 as against Rs 50.2 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations slipped 5.97% to Rs 519 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 552 crore in Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax after exceptional item in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 8.3 crore, down 87.84% from Rs 68.30 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA declined by 14.63% to Rs 105 crore, EBITDA margin slipped to 22% in Q4 FY26.

Jai Hiremath, Executive Chairman, Hikal, said, Q4 FY26 marks an improvement in Hikals operating performance. The company is moving decisively from a phase of remediation and normalization to one of sustainable growth. For Q4 FY26, we delivered revenue of Rs. 519 crores and an EBITDA margin of 20.3%, a meaningful step-up that validates the work done over the past several quarters to strengthen quality systems, tighten compliance, sharpen operational discipline, and invest in future-ready capabilities.

The results of this effort are now visible in our financial performance, customer engagement, and the medium-term growth pipeline we are building. For the full year FY26, revenue stood at Rs. 1,713 crores with an EBITDA margin of 12.9%. Our Pharmaceutical business saw continued improvement in demand across both Own Products and CDMO, supported by normalization in customer ordering patterns and an expanding global outsourcing pipeline. Capacity utilization improved meaningfully through the year. The strategic investments made over the past 1215 months in our state-of-the-art high-potency laboratory at our R&D facility in Pune and the pilot plant at Panoli are now fully operational and are already strengthening our position in complex and differentiated chemistries.

Crop Protection showed recovery, supported by improving customer demand, volume traction in own products, and the gradual normalization of a market that has spent the last few years working through inventory correction and pricing pressure. We believe the worst of the cycle is now behind us in terms of volume growth, though concerns regarding overall pricing still remain. Animal Health continues to strengthen steadily on the back of rising customer engagement and an expanding CDMO pipeline. We are building differentiated capabilities with a long-term focus on high-value, specialized, innovation-led opportunities. Our priorities remain clear: improve product mix, expand the CDMO pipeline, and diversify into higher-value Specialty Chemicals and Personal Care segments. Commercialization of new products in these areas is progressing well, and we expect them to begin contributing meaningfully from FY27 onwards.

Across all businesses, the Hikal Business Excellence framework continues to deliver through focused procurement, backward integration, yield improvements, and solvent recovery programs. With strategic investments now fully operational, customer engagements expanding, and demand visibility across businesses, the foundation for a stronger FY27 and the years beyond is firmly in place. The company has considered and recommended the payment of a final dividend for the financial year 2025-26 on equity share capital at 20% (Rs 0.40 per equity share, nominal value Rs 2 each), aggregating to a total dividend of 30% (Rs 0.60 per equity share), including the interim dividend of 10% (Rs 0.20 per share paid in March 2026), subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).