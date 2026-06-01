Hiliks Technologies consolidated net profit rises 2166.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 677.56% to Rs 15.94 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 2166.67% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 677.56% to Rs 15.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.26% to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 323.93% to Rs 29.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.