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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hiliks Technologies consolidated net profit rises 621.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Hiliks Technologies consolidated net profit rises 621.43% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST
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Sales rise 536.31% to Rs 11.39 crore

Net profit of Hiliks Technologies rose 621.43% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 536.31% to Rs 11.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales11.391.79 536 OPM %9.3924.58 -PBDT1.070.38 182 PBT1.010.14 621 NP1.010.14 621

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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