Hiliks Technologies soars after bagging Rs 96-cr railway signalling subcontract

Hiliks Technologies surged 9.74% to Rs 59.24 after the company announced that it has entered into a subcontract agreement with KMC Constructions worth Rs 95.51 crore.

The contract is for execution of signalling and telecommunication works in connection with the doubling of the railway track between Akanapet Junction and Medchal stations in Telangana.

The project also includes the implementation of Kavach, the Indian Railways indigenous train collision avoidance system, under South Central Railway.

The company said that the requisite approval from South Central Railway for the subcontract was received on 17 June 2026.

The value of the subcontract stands at Rs 95.51 crore. With this order, the cumulative value of the company's pending order book has risen to Rs 165 crore.

The order is scheduled to be executed over a period of 24 months. The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award. Hiliks Technologies is engaged in providing information technology solutions and services, including software development, system integration, networking solutions, ERP and CRM implementation, data management, digitisation services, IT consulting, and business process outsourcing services. As of 19 June 2026, the company had a market capitalization of Rs 63 crore. On the financial front, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2026, compared with Rs 0.03 crore posted in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations surged to Rs 15.94 crore from Rs 2.05 crore in Q4 FY25.