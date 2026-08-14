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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Hilltone Software & Gases reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST
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Sales decline 32.48% to Rs 1.58 crore

Net Loss of Hilltone Software & Gases reported to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 32.48% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.582.34 -32 OPM %-67.72-11.11 -PBDT-0.92-0.18 -411 PBT-1.14-0.33 -245 NP-0.78-0.18 -333

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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